Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Clearfield stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 17,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

