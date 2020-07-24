Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $47.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NET. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 61,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of -49.81. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,921,574 shares of company stock worth $379,985,568. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.