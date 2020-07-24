CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $63,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.03. 47,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,190. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.