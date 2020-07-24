CMH Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.47. 70,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.