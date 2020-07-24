CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $276.54. 36,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,941. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $288.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.41.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.