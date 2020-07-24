CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

NYSE:PANW traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $242.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,194. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

