CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 235,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,127. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.