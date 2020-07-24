CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,764 shares of company stock valued at $28,006,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $122.12. 26,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,018. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.