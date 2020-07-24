CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

