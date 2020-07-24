CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.32. 347,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.46 and a 200-day moving average of $301.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

