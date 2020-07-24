CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.08. The company had a trading volume of 198,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,303. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.