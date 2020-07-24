Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 543,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

