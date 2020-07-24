Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Raised by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1,589.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,427 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 455,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

