Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 7,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,908. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

