Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Posts Earnings Results

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 7,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.49.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

