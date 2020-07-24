Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $50.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 14,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,690. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

