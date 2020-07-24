Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.76.

CTSH traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 74,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

