Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.53 million, a PE ratio of -44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,800 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

