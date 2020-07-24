Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 979,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.