Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CMA opened at $37.37 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Get Comerica alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.