Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 103,463 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,463 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of HD Supply worth $69,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,486. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

