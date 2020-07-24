Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 19,884 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.04% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $73,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.07. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

