Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,294 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.77% of IDEX worth $91,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.31. 14,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,768. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

