Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 52,648 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.40% of Dover worth $55,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 15,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

