Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 80,400 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 92.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 9,997.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 489,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,615,000 after acquiring an additional 484,881 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.73. 178,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

