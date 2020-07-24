Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 1,078,660 Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,078,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 680,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 30,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

