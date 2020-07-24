Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.63% of Sun Communities worth $83,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.17. 14,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,191. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

