Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.75% of Teledyne Technologies worth $85,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,284,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.45. 5,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average is $333.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total transaction of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,030,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $23,362,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

