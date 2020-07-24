Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.92% of Avery Dennison worth $87,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after acquiring an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,240. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

