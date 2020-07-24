Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $104.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,004.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.47% of Fortinet worth $104,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,282. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

