Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $107.50 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.69% of Williams-Sonoma worth $107,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 263,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,611. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $88.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

