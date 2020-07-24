Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $117.23 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,618 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $117,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

SNPS traded down $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.39. 47,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

