Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,870. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.