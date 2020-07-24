Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $128.09 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,620 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.18% of Pool worth $128,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pool by 41.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.96. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

