Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.42 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 215,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

