Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

