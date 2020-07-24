Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $195.48 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 2.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.71% of Cintas worth $195,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cintas by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cintas by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.51. 19,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

