Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $75 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $75,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $415.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.65 and its 200-day moving average is $361.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $425.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

