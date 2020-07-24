Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $76.96 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $76,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

SPGI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $348.70. 30,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,742. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $359.50. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day moving average is $294.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

