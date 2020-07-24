Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $83.20 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $83,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.39. 35,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $420.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.83.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

