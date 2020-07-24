Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $98.07 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $98,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.93. The company had a trading volume of 67,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.