Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $55,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,732 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,412,000 after buying an additional 141,025 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 278,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 147,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

