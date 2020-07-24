Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.28% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $78,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $372.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

