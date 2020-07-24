Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,288 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.39% of Qualys worth $96,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,380,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Qualys by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 184,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,219 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $445,442.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,176,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,239 shares of company stock worth $21,685,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

