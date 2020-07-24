Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 14,797 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $71,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 56.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

