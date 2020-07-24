Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Progressive worth $70,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,649. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

