Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

