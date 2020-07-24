Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Keysight Technologies worth $100,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,606. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

