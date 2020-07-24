Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.27% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $109,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $202.95.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

