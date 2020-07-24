Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,944 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of Copart worth $99,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

